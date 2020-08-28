Is Tekcapital (LON:TEK) A Future Multi-bagger?

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Tekcapital (LON:TEK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tekcapital, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$2.9m ÷ (US$26m - US$239k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2020).

So, Tekcapital has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tekcapital's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Tekcapital, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Tekcapital's ROCE Trend?

Tekcapital has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 11% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Tekcapital is utilizing 509% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From Tekcapital's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Tekcapital has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. However the stock is down a substantial 81% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

Tekcapital does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

