Tejashwi Yadav: Bihar's promising new leader in Indian regional politics

As a cricketer, Tejashwi Yadav was a flop.

The political dynast had dropped out of school to pursue a career in cricket. He scored a paltry 37 runs in seven first class games and spent four seasons on the Delhi team's bench in the prestigious Indian Premier League. Mr Yadav quit the game in 2012 and plunged into politics in his home state of Bihar.

This time exit polls for elections in Bihar predicted his time had come. They said Mr Yadav's regional Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance would outperform the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD-U coalition against the run of play. The alliance which has run Bihar for 15 years is helmed by Nitish Kumar, one of India's most influential regional leaders, whose star is on the wane. But the alliance also counted Narendra Modi's BJP as a key partner: the prime minister addressed well-attended campaign meetings in the state to boost his ally's re-election.

Mr Yadav had arrived late to the party. The odds were seemingly stacked against him. His adversaries mocked him as a political lightweight.

More importantly, he had to shed the spotty legacy of his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a prison term for corruption. A colourful and avowedly secular leader, the 72-year-old strongman's 15-year-old rule in Bihar had gained notoriety for misrule and corruption. On the stump, Mr Modi evoked memories of the "law of the jungle" in one of India's poorest states.

But like most political dynasts, Mr Yadav also had a head start. In a state where caste loyalties are unbending, Mr Yadav inherited from his father the allegiance of a third of the voters, largely belonging to his Yadav caste and Muslims. This was a coalition that Lalu Prasad Yadav had painstakingly stitched together: he described his politics as one of "social justice and equality", ranged against the historical tyranny of upper castes in a feudal state.

View photos Mr Modi's popularity remains undiminished More

Mr Yadav ran a brisk campaign. He kept his speeches short and crisp, put caste on the backburner and spoke relentlessly about jobs, healthcare and education. He "represents a rebranding of his father's social justice politics and his success and support are inseparable from this legacy", Jeffrey Witsoe, a political anthropologist who has studied caste in Bihar, says.

Mr Yadav kept his family - he is the youngest of his parents' nine children - out of the campaign. Now it was the time for Mr Kumar to face the heat, he said.

Yet, Mr Yadav fell short.

His party won more than half of the seats -75 of 144 - it contested and emerged as the single largest party. But the party's main ally Congress struggled - winning just 19 of the 70 seats it contested - and dragged down the coalition. Mr Kumar's rainbow coalition won the tight fight.

"Tejashwi did a good job. He got his party back in the game. He enthused his voters, but failed to expand his base," says Rahul Verma, a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, a Delhi-based think tank.

Winning more than half of the seats it contested - 74 out of 110 - the BJP emerged as the senior partner in the winning alliance for the first time. This is significant because Bihar is also the only big state in India's sprawling and politically febrile "Hindi-speaking heartland" that the BJP has not won on its own.

Ruling Bihar on its own is still some distance away. But the BJP has arrived in Bihar, say analysts, on the back of welfarism, religious polarisation, a clear understanding of caste dynamics, a hard-working party organisation, vast resources and support of the large sections of mainstream media.

View photos Throwing caution to winds, Mr Yadav ran a brisk campaign More

Story continues