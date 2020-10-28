Tejashwi thanks voters for supporting RJD in first phase of Bihar Assembly polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday evening thanked voters for turning out to vote in large numbers during the first phase of the elections, thereby supporting him in his endeavour to create a 'new Bihar'.

"Thank you Bihar. Hundred bows to you for giving unlimited love and support for creating a new Bihar in the first phase. In the new Bihar, the dreams of the youth will be fulfilled," Yadav's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read.

The final voting percentage in phase one of Bihar Assembly elections has been recorded as 53.54 per cent, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) HR Srinivas on Wednesday.

As per the data provided by the CEO's office, the highest voting percentage has been registered in Banka district at 59.57 per cent, while the lowest voting percentage was witnessed in Munger (47.36).

Meanwhile, 57.41 per cent voting was witnessed in Jamui, and Gaya (57.05), while it was 56.20 in Kaimur (Babua).

As per the available data, a total of 159 persons have been detained till today's polling concluded under preventive measures.

The fate of 1,066 candidates will be decided in the first phase of the elections, which includes 952 male and 114 female candidates.

Meanwhile, in an earlier press conference held today in New Delhi Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora had thanked the voters, political parties and the local administration for the smooth conduct of elections.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain that the overall functioning of the EVMs had been very satisfactory today barring some problems in the Jamui constituency.

"The failure today has been only 0.22 pc in the ballot units. From 41,689 ballot units, only 0.22 pc had to be replaced. It was 0.25 pc in the control units among the 31,371 control units and 1.28 per cent of VVPATs had to be replaced out of 31,371," he said.

"At Jamui, due to longer time taken for replacement in 12 polling stations the polling time had to be extended to 7 pm. Apart from this, no other complaints of any kind were received with respect to working of EVMs and VVPATs," he added.

Eighty-nine cases of violations were registered under sections of IPC and NDMA Act related to violation of COVID-19 norms in the first phase of polls, another official said. (ANI)