Tejada's 20 lead Towson past Drexel 55-54

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 20 points as Towson beat Drexel 55-54 on Saturday night.

Tejada added six rebounds for the Tigers (14-9, 9-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Dylan Williamson scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Tomiwa Sulaiman shot 1 for 7 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with six points, while adding three steals. The Tigers picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Dragons (12-11, 4-6) were led in scoring by Kobe Magee, who finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Shane Blakeney added 11 points for Drexel. Yame Butler finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tejada scored Towson's last seven points as they closed out a one-point victory.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Towson visits Stony Brook and Drexel hosts William & Mary.

