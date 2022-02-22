Teens & Taxes: Where Can Your Teen e-File For Free?

Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
kate_sept2004 / iStock.com
kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

The IRS recommends that taxpayers e-file their taxes to reduce the chance of processing delays and receive any tax refunds faster. The IRS points out that electronically filing your return is also the most secure way to file your taxes. If your teenager received earned income as a W-2 employee or 1099 contractor in 2021, they may have to file tax returns.

See: Teens & Taxes: Are My Teenager’s Scholarships and Grants Taxable?
Find: Teens & Taxes: My Teen Has Investment Income — Do They Need to File Taxes?

Your teen can likely file their taxes electronically online, for free, through the IRS Free File program according to IRS.gov. The IRS Free File program offers free guided tax preparation for any taxpayer with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less. Your teen will need to answer simple questions about their income and withholding taxes paid (if any). This information will be on their W-2 form. The guided tax prep program does all the math to ensure calculations are correct. Your teen’s tax returns will be filed through an IRS partner website. Some programs also offer free state tax prep and filing, if necessary.

If you and your teen are confident filing taxes on your own, you can use the IRS Free File Fillable Forms. This option is available to taxpayers at any income level. This program does not provide any tax prep guidance and it does not perform “extensive error checking,” according to IRS.gov. It does perform basic calculations. Your teen will have to choose the correct income tax form and enter the information online. The Free File Fillable Form option allows taxpayers to electronically sign and file their return and then print a copy for their own records. It does not process state tax returns.

Your teen can also e-file their taxes for free using third-party tax software. TurboTax by Intuit offers a free edition to e-file simple tax returns. Your teen must file by March 31, 2022, to use the program. FreeTaxUSA also provides an option to e-file federal tax returns for free, as well as filing state returns for $14.99. TaxSlayer is another commercial tax software with free e-file options.

Learn: Teens & Taxes: How Can I Be Sure My Teenager Won’t Be Accidentally Taxed on P2P Transactions?
Explore: Teens & Taxes: What Tax Form Should My Teenager File?

If your teen chooses to use commercial tax software, make sure it is an authorized e-file provider by cross-referencing against the software listed on the IRS website.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Teens & Taxes: Where Can Your Teen e-File For Free?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings' 5-3 victory at Arizona

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves. The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in A

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 Provence in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Senators stymied by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in loss

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators weren’t making excuses, but three games in four nights is bound to catch up to anyone. Ottawa managed to hold its own against the New York Rangers Sunday night, but still fell short in a 2-1 loss. “The power play is the difference tonight for them, Panarin is one of the best players in the league,” said Senators head coach D.J. Smith. He’s the difference at the end of the day.” Artemi Panarin’s second-period power-play goal held up as the winner. He’s a great player,

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • St. Louis happy with Caufield-Anderson chemistry, Canadiens crush Maple Leafs 5-2

    MONTREAL — In the midst of a horrendous season, the Montreal Canadiens gave their fans one glorious moment Monday night: A 5-2 thumping win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Interim head coach Martin St. Louis decided to pair two of his stars, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield, on a line with Nick Suzuki and it paid off instantly. Both Caufield (one goal, two assists) and Anderson (two goals, one assist) combined for three-point nights. On his end, Caufield notched his fifth goal in six games during S

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Canada's Justin Kripps wins bronze in four-man bobsled at Beijing Olympics

    YANQING, China — A third-place result felt like a victory for pilot Justin Kripps and his four-man Canadian bobsled crew at the Beijing Games. With the top two sleds well in front entering Sunday's final two heats, Kripps did just enough to finish ahead of Germany's Christoph Hafer for a bronze medal. The difference between the podium and fourth place was just six-hundredths of a second. "There's nothing like it," Kripps said. "The pressure and the buildup at the Games is so intense. "When you c