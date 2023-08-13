Teens shot outside Fresno County home. Police had just visited the area to break up party

Two teenagers were shot early Sunday after a party at a house in Fresno County.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. at a home at Pinewood Avenue and Vine Street, Sanger Police Sgt. Agustin Villatoro said.

Police said the teens called 911 to say they were headed to a local hospital for treatment after each was shot once. The injuries were considered non-life threatening, authorities said.

Villatoro said the two people who were shot are both males, ages 19 and 17. The description of the suspect is unknown.

Villatoro said that earlier they had received noise complaints from neighbors about loud music. Officers went to the home and shut down the party.

After officers left, Villatoro said, there was some type of interaction in the street and that’s when the shots were fired.

Detectives were on scene for four hours to investigate the shooting.