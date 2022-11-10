Teens shoot 65-year-old dead in dispute over parking spot, New Mexico cops say

Two 19-year-olds have been arrested months after a man was killed while looking for a parking spot near their apartment, New Mexico officials said.

Albuquerque police were called at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 15 to an apartment complex on Menaul Boulevard North East when they found William Lee Vencill dead in his car with “a gunshot wound on the right side of his neck,” according to a news release from Albuquerque Police.

Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis told detectives they “were concerned with Vencill parking near their apartment,” officials said.

They went to confront Vencill as he was looking for a spot, officials said. When the man tried to back away from the pair, officials said Davis stood in the way to stop him from leaving.

Vencill was able to leave, but as he was leaving, Gallegos “shot through the back passenger window to scare him,” officials said. Vencill died after he was shot once.

Officials used surveillance footage to identify the teens, police said.

Gallegos and Davis will be booked into Metro Detention Center in Albuquerque and “charged with open counts of murder and tampering with evidence,” officials said.

Taco Bell manager shoots and kills worker after argument, Pennsylvania cops say

‘Armed encounter’ ends with officer shooting and killing teen, North Carolina cops say

Juvenile charged in killing of 18-year-old found at Blue Valley Park in Kansas City