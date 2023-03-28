Teens riding ATV discover body in creek near North Carolina-Virginia border, cops say

Moira Ritter
·1 min read
Getty Images | iStockphoto

A body was found along the North Carolina-Virginia border by teenagers riding an ATV, officials say.

North Carolina deputies were called the afternoon of Saturday, March 25, after the teenagers reported finding a body in a creek near the Virginia border, according to a Facebook post from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. The North Carolina deputies determined that the body was actually over the state line.

Patrick County deputies said they recovered the body — which was about 170 yards into Virginia near Dry Pond, about 60 miles northwest of Greensboro, North Carolina.

The remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, Virginia, the sheriff’s office said. The body has not been identified.

