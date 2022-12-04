Teens raise more than $6K to honour late friend Lexi Daken

Dozens gathered in Fredericton for a five-kilometer event to honour Lexi Daken. (ANIEKAN ETUHUBE/CBC News - image credit)

More than 60 people participated in a five-kilometre run on Sunday in Fredericton to honour late teenager Lexi Daken and to raise money for youth mental health.

Lujayn Abuamer, who organized the Run for Lexi event, said she was Lexi's best friend.

"She was one of my first friends when I moved here, she was really smart, beautiful inside and out, had one of the best personalities and was extremely funny… she was known for her sense of humour," said Abuamer.

Fredericton's Daken was 16 when she died by suicide in 2021. The provincial child and youth advocate later ruled her death was preventable.

Abuamer said it's important that Lexi's story isn't forgotten and her death should be taken as a lesson on the importance of mental health.

Abuamer said she's overwhelmed by support from the community.

"It's bittersweet," she said. "I'm upset that she's not here with us, but I hope that we do see some change."

Rachel Ross-Hamilton, who also helped organize the event, said she wasn't very close with Lexi but believes there needs to be better support for people dealing with mental health issues and wants to spread awareness of the cause.

"I've seen how Lexi's loss has affected the people around her and how important mental health is," she said.

Ross-Hamilton said the original goal was to raise $3,000, but as of Sunday afternoon the event had raised over $6,000.

All money raised will be donated to the Capital Region Mental Health & Addictions.

"It's very touching," said Chris Daken, Lexi's father.

Daken said he knows this event took a lot of effort from Abuamer and Ross-Hamilton and that it's nice to see she continues to impact others.

If you are in crisis or know someone who is, here is where to get help:

CHIMO hotline: 1-800-667-5005 / http://www.chimohelpline.ca

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868, Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566