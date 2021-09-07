Teens Can Override Parents On Coronavirus Jab In 'Rare' Circumstances - Minister

Schools minister Nick Gibb said in some rare circumstances children will be able to consent to receiving the jab themselves. (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

Teenagers will be able to override their parents’ decision on whether to get jabbed, a minister suggested today.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said in some “rare” circumstances children will be able to consent themselves when they are in disagreement with their parents.

He said parental consent will “always be sought” but there may be times when they disagree with their child - who is competent to make their own decision.

The minister also said they would be able to vaccinate the whole 12-15 year old population “very swiftly” if granted the go-ahead by the chief medical officer.

He told the education select committee: “The consent from parents will always be sought before the child is vaccinated in the school.”

Pressed on what would happen if parents and children disagree, he replied: “In some circumstances, and it is rare, children can consent themselves if they are competent to do so. The people administering vaccines in schools are aware of these sensitive issues.”

