Teens lost for days in Pacific Crest Trail snowstorm, California rescuers say

Two 17-year-olds stranded in heavy snow on the Pacific Crest Trail in Southern California had almost given up hope.

“They’ve told us, ‘We were already convinced we were going to die,’” Cesar Ramirez, father of one of the boys, told the Associated Press.

Their families last heard from the 17-year-olds Feb. 28, two days after they were dropped off near Whitewater to hike a section of the trail, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A sheriff’s helicopter searching for the boys spotted them Friday, March 3, on a remote section of the trail near San Gorgonio Mountain, the release said.

The helicopter landed in the snow and picked up the teens, sheriff’s officials said.

The hikers told rescuers the 4- to 5-foot snowdrifts from a powerful storm made it hard to stay on the trail during the five days they were missing.

The Pacific Crest Trail stretches 2,650 miles from Mexico to Canada through California, Oregon and Washington, the trail association’s site said.

What to do if you get lost while hiking

If you think you’re getting lost, experts say it’s best to stop where you are and not panic. You should go over how you got to that point and if you’re able to see any landmarks around.

“Do not move at all until you have a specific reason to take a step,” officials with the U.S. Forest Service said.

You should come up with a plan but stay put unless you are “very, very confident in the route.”

There are steps hikers can take to avoid getting lost and be better prepared for the unexpected:

Have more than enough food and water with you.

Take a compass that you know how to use, or have a GPS device on hand.

Don’t rely solely on your cell phone. It probably won’t work because of a lack of signal or a depleted battery.

Study the terrain and your route, and you should know how you’ll return.

Have the right clothing. Sturdy hiking boots and layers can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather.

Pack a blanket, flashlight and matches.

Check with a local ranger for special warnings. They can tell you about “fires in the area, bear sightings, flooding, trail or road closures.”

