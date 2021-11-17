Teens hospitalized after crash sends car under stopped school bus, NC district says

Teenagers were hospitalized after their car slammed into a stopped school bus in North Carolina, officials said.

Two students and two staff members who had been on the bus were also treated after the crash, the Scotland County school district wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

That afternoon, officials said a car was leaving Scotland County High School when it hit a bus that had stopped at a railroad crossing. The car reportedly went under the bus with at least two teenage girls inside.

The teens, ages 14 and 19, were both hospitalized after the crash along U.S. Highway 401, according to WPDE and The Laurinburg Exchange. The area is roughly 40 miles southwest of Fayetteville.

Scotland County Schools said the district immediately told parents that its school bus was involved in a crash.

“All SCS staff and students were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment and clearance,” officials said in their Facebook post. “There were no serious injuries to any SCS students or staff.”

The Laurinburg Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Nov. 17.

Teen siblings killed in head-on crash on way to school in North Carolina, police say

8-year-old getting off school bus hit by pickup — and driver flees, Virginia cops say