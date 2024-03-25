Teens who escaped from police, stole officer's weapon, charged with aggravated assault

Two teenagers who escaped from police while being transported from a court case to a youth detention center in Augusta, Georgia, earlier this week have been charged with aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The teens -- a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old -- have been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm, according to the GBI. They have been charged as adults, according to officials.

The charges stem from the incident on March 21, where the pair were being transported to the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center when authorities say they overpowered a Jenkins County Deputy and managed to escape into the woods early Thursday afternoon.

The two individuals were able to obtain the deputy's .45-caliber handgun, Jenkins County Sheriff's Office officials said previously, shooting three rounds in the officer's direction.

The officer was rendered unconscious due to the physical attack.

"The deputy is safely recovering," Sheriff Alfonzo Williams of the Burke County Sheriff's Office said at the time.

Burke County Sheriff's Office deputies worked with the Georgia State Patrol in the search for the teens.

Both the teens were eventually found in a storage container at the end of Ponderosa Road, officials said, according to WJBF. Officials previously said they were found on the side of Knight Road.

After being processed at the Burke County Jail, the teens were taken to the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to all participating law enforcement agencies and the community for their unwavering support and collaboration. Together, we prevailed in safeguarding our community," Williams said on Thursday. "Today, the collective experience of law enforcement and our resources across the state brought about a successful resolution."

Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

