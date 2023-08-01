Teens at church camp arrested after armed robbery at convenience store, Oregon cops say

Two teen boys attending church camp were arrested after being accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint, Oregon deputies said.

The 16-year-old and the 17-year-old are accused of stealing alcohol and vape products from a store in Rockaway Beach in July, according to a July 28 post on Facebook by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

Video footage showed two people pointing knives at the store clerk during the robbery, deputies said.

The store owners posted screenshots of the video footage, and someone was able to identify the suspects as teens attending church camp for a leadership workshop, officials said.

The teens were arrested on July 21 at the local church camp, which wasn’t identified in the release, deputies said.

They were sent to a juvenile detention center in Yamhill County, the release said.

Deputy Kevin Grogan, who received the initial robbery call, said the teens are facing charges of first-degree robbery, according to the release.

Rockaway Beach is about 90 miles west of Portland.

