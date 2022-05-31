Teens came to fight her daughter. Blue Springs mom says they beat her up instead

Laura Bauer
·4 min read
From Michelle Audo

A Blue Springs mom recovering from a concussion, broken nose and black eyes said she worries that police won’t hold the teenage girls she says attacked her accountable.

Michelle Audo, 48, said Blue Springs police told her that the two girls she says punched her two weeks ago in her driveway are charged with simple assault and will be prosecuted through “youth court.” According to a police report, officers with the Community Youth Outreach Division will handle the case.

And Audo doesn’t agree, saying they should face more severe charges and punishments for causing injuries that kept her from work for a week and suffering headaches every day for two weeks. She said the officer told her that the teens were as young as 13 and 14.

“They think they are grown enough to beat up someone’s mom, I think they need to pay the consequences,” Audo told The Star. “What’s going to stop them from coming back? Or to do this to somebody else?”

Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said Monday morning that the case is still under investigation. At this point, he said, it’s being handled by the juvenile unit, but cases can be moved up to family court based on injuries sustained in an assault. In family court, teens go before a judge.

Audo said she and her husband were asleep when their daughters – ages 16 and 18 – woke them up between 10:30 and 10:45 the night of May 14. The oldest said that a “carload of girls” were out front and wanted to fight the younger sister, Audo said.

Still sleepy, Audo went downstairs to tell the girls to leave. She figured that’s all it would take.

But the three to four girls in the white sedan refused to go, Audo said, and instead got more aggressive and kept demanding that the younger daughter come outside.

“You guys just need to go,” Audo said she told them as she got closer to the car. “I go, ‘You know, she’s not coming out.’ And they’re like, ‘Well, either she’s coming out or we’re coming in.’ And I’m like ‘No, you’re not.’

“… And then two of them jumped out of the car.”

One of the girls, who Audo and the family described as having blond hair, hit her in the face, Audo told police.

“Ms. Audo stated the blonde female ended up on top of her and was continuing to strike her in the face with a closed fist,” the police report said. The other girl, described by the family as having black hair, ended up “on top of Ms. Audo trying to help the blonde female,” the older daughter told police.

Audo’s husband and older daughter came outside and immediately tried to help. The older daughter told police that she “pulled the black haired female off of Ms. Audo and then pulled off the blonde female,” according to the report.

“Ms. Audo stated that when she stood up the blonde female took a fighting stance and was moving toward her,” the report said. That’s when her husband, who took a cane with him outside, was able to use that to bring her to the ground, Audo said.

The two teens who initially got out of the car, got back inside the white sedan and the car drove away.

After leaving the Audo home, one of the suspects allegedly posted a Snapchat story detailing the assault that Audo’s younger daughter took screenshots of.

One message read: “Imagine letting ur mom get her ass beat.”

And another read, “Tell yo mom to come clean her blood off my windshield.”

A couple of hours after the incident, police spoke to the two teens named in the report. One of the girls told police that Audo “came to the side of the car and swung” at one of the teens inside and that’s when the teen hit her in return, the report said.

The suspect who was allegedly on top of Audo and was removed and then knocked to the ground told police “she felt as if she was assaulted.” When asked why she didn’t call police, she said “she thought she would be in trouble,” the police report said.

Audo — who said she doesn’t remember the actual assault — waited for six days before she went to the doctor. At that time, she was diagnosed with the concussion and fractured nose. Sunday was the first day she didn’t have a headache.

In the two weeks since the incident, Audo said she hasn’t heard from any of the parents of the girls in the car. No apologies. And only two suspects were named in the report. At least one other teen was there, she said.

“I was severely hurt,” Audo said. “These girls seem to have zero regard for anybody. And to me, it seems like they think they can do whatever they want. And they get away with it.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Angels security guard on Blue Jays: 'Definitely the most fun I've heard a team have'

    The Blue Jays certainly aren't afraid to have fun in their clubhouse.

  • Cyclist dies in B.C.'s Central Okanagan a week before province-wide biking event

    A crash that killed a cyclist in B.C.'s Central Okanagan happened a week before the Go By Bike Week, an annual province-wide event that celebrates cycling as a form of commute. Kelowna RCMP said they responded Tuesday morning to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Parkinson Drive, in the northern part of the city near Ellison Lake, where a 70-year-old male cyclist was hit by a car and died at the scene. In an emailed statement to CBC News, Mounties said the man attempted to cross the high

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Canada men handed lopsided loss by All Blacks during tough day at HSBC London Sevens

    LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr

  • Jays rally to trip Angels 6-5, win fourth straight

    LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • Dominic Green's 36-point effort leads Montreal Alliance past Scarborough Shooting Stars for 1st win

    In a battle of two expansion franchises, the Montreal Alliance came out on top with a 80-70 comeback win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday in Montreal. Led by Dominic Green's 20-point second half, Montreal (1-1) worked its way up from a 45-37 halftime deficit to lead 70-61 at the start of the Elam Ending, where they easily closed out the game with Scarborough (0-2) needing 18 points to win. The Alliance were led by Green's 36 points, Kemy Osse's 12 points, and Hernst Laroche's 10 poi

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • Stephen Ames takes 2-shot lead in Senior PGA Championship

    BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Stephen Ames shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over fellow Canadian Mike Weir and 64-year-old Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. Ames had a 12-under 202 total at Harbor Shores Resort. “I enjoyed the way I played, the way I handled myself, first of all,” Ames said. “Second, I hit the ball right where I was looking at it all day — that helps, obviously. And again, I made some nice putts, which is obviously a key to

  • Blues at home with confidence for Game 6 vs. Avalanche

    Cale Makar boarded a plane bound for St. Louis, leaving behind one thing he doesn't fully believe travels from game to game or city to city — momentum. The Colorado Avalanche hope the young defenseman is right after squandering a three-goal lead in an overtime loss. The St. Louis Blues are eager to prove that feeling false. “We’re still in a great spot right now,” said Makar, whose team leads 3-2 in a second-round series that shifts to St. Louis for Game 6 on Friday night (8 pm. ET, TNT). “So th

  • Young Blue Jays fan with stutter shares special moment with George Springer

    A simple act of kindness can go a long way.

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry gets new ESPN documentary

    The hockey world is pumped for a recently unveiled documentary about the historic rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

  • All in the family: Team Fernandez no longer just a party of two

    PARIS — Can Canadian Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “I hope so! But that victory is far away. I just want to appreciate this win, and concentrate on my next match,” the 19-year-old from Montreal said after an impressive three-set victory over American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round on Sunday. Can Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “Yes, that’s why we’re here. But to be specific, I think anybody who is allowed to play here is able, is capable of winning it, because they made it here.

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Marchand has surgery on hips, to miss start of '22-23 season

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips on Friday and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season. The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips. Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists last season. He added four goals and seven assists in the playoffs, when the Bruins lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Associated Press