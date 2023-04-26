Teens arrested after Colorado woman killed by rock thrown through windshield, officials say

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a Colorado woman's death after a rock was thrown through her vehicle's windshield, killing her.

The 20-year-old woman's death was part of a string of similar incidents of vehicles being hit by rocks that all happened within a few miles of each other and took place within about 45 minutes, authorities said.

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak – all age 18 – were taken into custody at their homes Tuesday and Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Alexa Bartell, of Arvada, Colorado, was killed when a rock was thrown through her windshield while she was driving around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Her car was the last one hit in a series of similar crimes where vehicles were hit by "large landscaping rocks," the sheriff's office said. The crime spree started just after 10:00 p.m. that night.

Investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Westminster Police, Arvada Police and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office worked to identify the suspects.

Investigators said they are not sure which of the teenagers was driving during the crime spree but said the suspect vehicle is a black 2016 Chevy Silverado.

According to investigators, the spree included in at least five incidents, including the one that killed Bartell.

As investigators searched for those involved, a reward for information climbed to $17,000.

Heads up Colorado! @jeffcosheriffco, @BldrCOSheriff, @ArvadaPolice, @WestminsterPD & surrounding. Who is responsible of Alexa's death & these other incidents. The smallest of info could be what is needed to solve it - remain anonymous & be eligible for a reward of up to $17,000! https://t.co/wmbusynuVg — MetroDenverCrimeStop (@CrimeStoppersCO) April 24, 2023

What have the teens been charged with?

Investigators said they believe all three of the teenagers threw rocks and all will be charged with first degree murder with extreme indifference.

Those charged with such crimes are said to have been "engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to a person or persons other than himself," the blog read.

In the case of Bartell's death, there may be additional charges but that will be up to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office thanked media outlets and the public for their help in making the arrests.

"Investigators were glad to be able to notify Alexa’s family and the other victims of these arrests," the sheriff's office said in the press release. "This week’s recognition of crime victims’ rights reminds us of the courage and resilience of crime victims, including the Bartell family. They are our motivation."

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

