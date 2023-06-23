Teenagers tell Education Secretary they're 'too frightened' to tell peers there are only two genders

Teenagers have told the Education Secretary they are “too frightened” to tell their classmates that there are only two genders.

Two 14-year-old girls have written an open letter to Gillian Keegan, saying they want her to know “what it’s like in a school environment where dissenting voices are stifled” and “extreme ideologies are presented as fact”, ahead of the upcoming publication of transgender guidance in schools.

The girls, who said they attend different secondary schools in England and have published the letter anonymously, said: “There is a growing atmosphere of fear around this topic, and many students, including us, are frightened to speak out openly due to the threat of ostracisation and bullying from students who adopt the authoritarian dogma of gender ideology.”

They said they have “both experienced times when biased teachers attempt to implicate gender ideology in innocuous topics, for instance claiming that Zeus, the Greek God, was ‘non-binary’, or that Lady Macbeth was ‘gender-fluid’.”

They added: “There is immense pressure among students our age to conform to the popularly-held views that ‘trans women’ are women, and any opposition to this belief is considered ‘transphobic’ and unacceptable.

“There have been many cases of students being bullied and ostracised for disagreeing with gender ideology, where gender-critical pupils are punished by teachers, excluded by students, and abandoned by friends.

“A lot of us are too afraid to speak out due to fear of the consequences, and this must change so that different opinions are allowed to be heard, even on divisive topics such as this one.”

The letter comes after a teacher at Rye College in East Sussex was recorded telling pupils they were “despicable” for expressing their belief that there are only two genders after another pupil was believed to self-identify as a cat.

The teacher said: “It’s not an opinion that we express in this school, and if you don’t like it, you can go to a different school.”

The Telegraph understands that the teacher at the centre of the “cat gender” row has been removed from the classroom all of this week, since the recording went viral last weekend.

A parent at Rye College claimed that “the teacher has been in but not in lessons”. Aquinas, the Church of England trust which runs the school, refused to deny this three times.

Kemi Badenoch, Minister for Women and Equalities, has asked Ofsted to carry out a “snap inspection” of the school and said the teacher has breached rules which state that schools must remain politically impartial.

Ofsted said that it was “carefully considering” Mrs Badenoch’s letter calling for a snap inspection, months after the school’s most recent inspection by the regulator in January.

A spokesman for Rye College said that “in the event we receive an Ofsted inspection, we would of course, as always, fully support and engage with the process”.

The Government is preparing to publish draft guidance for schools on how to respond to pupils questioning their gender in the coming weeks.

Tracy Shaw, of Safe Schools Alliance, said: “This articulate and heartfelt letter from these two girls supports what we have been saying for a long time. That the culture in many schools needs to be addressed top down.

“We want The Department for Education to show some leadership here and put a stop to wholesale ideological capture of education.

“We cannot have a society where teenage girls are scared to speak the truth and are afraid to demand their rights to dignity, safety, and privacy.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of students is our top priority. We have been clear that teachers should not teach contested views as fact and should encourage their students to engage respectfully with those they disagree with.

“It’s important that parents and carers are reassured their children aren’t being influenced by the personal views of those teaching them, which is why we are working to publish guidance in relation to children who are questioning their gender before the end of term.”