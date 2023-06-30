Teenagers in French riots are copying video games, says Emmanuel Macron

Protesters clash with police in France following the police shooting of a 17-year-old - Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

Emmanuel Macron has blamed video games for teenagers rioting in the streets after the police shooting of a teenage boy.

After chairing a crisis security meeting, the French president claimed they were copying violence from games that had “intoxicated” them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He called on parents to keep troublemakers off the streets before blaming social media for the tumult and unrest since Nahel M, 17, was killed by police in Nanterre on Tuesday.

The head of state said that about a third of the people arrested over three nights of rioting were “young, or very young”.

“It’s the responsibility of parents to keep them at home,” he said. “It’s not the state’s job to act in their place.”

Mr Macron told social media firms to remove content related to the rioting, which has seen a bank ransacked, barricades erected and cars set alight. Tens of thousands of police have been deployed across France.

“Platforms and networks are playing a major role in the events of recent days,” Mr Macron said.

“We’ve seen them – Snapchat, TikTok and several others – serve as places where violent gatherings have been organised, but there’s also a form of mimicry of the violence which for some young people leads them to lose touch with reality.

“You get the impression that for some of them they are experiencing on the street the video games that have intoxicated them,” he added.

Police unions have highlighted how many of those arrested are aged just 14 or 15.

“I don’t have much hope that they are going to prison,” the head of the Alliance police union, Rudy Manna, told Europe 1 radio on Friday.

The officer suspected of shooting Nahel M was charged on Thursday, as anger over the killing spilled over into violent clashes on the streets.

Meanwhile, Mr Macron faced criticism after it emerged he attended an Elton John concert while riots raged on Wednesday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.