Teen brothers among five charged in Alabama party killings

Mourners attend a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Dadeville

Two teenage brothers and three men are now under arrest after a deadly shooting at a party in Alabama last Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting at a 16th birthday party celebration left four people dead, and 32 others injured. The first arrests were made on Tuesday.

All five suspects have been charged with four counts of reckless murder.

Police have still not disclosed a potential motive for the shooting.

There were about 50 people at the celebration, which was held at a local dance studio in the small city of Dadeville.

Willie George Brown Jr, 19, and Johnny Letron Brown, 20, were arrested on Thursday, while Wilson LaMar Hill, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Brothers Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were the first arrested on Tuesday.

Officials said Johnny Letron Brown and the McCullough brothers are from Tuskegee, Alabama, which is about a 40-minute drive from the crime scene in Dadeville.

Willie George Brown Jr and LaMar Hill are from Auburn, a 30-minute drive from Dadeville.

Johnny Letron Brown, 20, was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting at a 16th birthday party

Officials have said the teenage brothers will be tried as adults, an automatic requirement for anyone 16 or older charged with murder in the state.

At a press conference on Wednesday, officials told reporters the investigation was still in its early stages.

District Attorney Mike Segrest said: "I know that there has been some frustration among our community and among media about a lack of information that has been provided up to this point."

Officials previously said they had recovered shell casings used in handguns at the crime scene, noting that there was no evidence a high-powered rifle had been used.

Police said Wednesday that among those injured, four remained in hospital in a critical condition.

"We are going to make sure every one of those victims has justice and not just the deceased," Sgt Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.

The agency added: "These individuals have been charged after a complex and thorough investigation was conducted with assistance from a multitude of law enforcement agencies."

Wilson LaMar Hill, 20, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon

The deceased victims have been identified as Marsiah Collins, 19; Phil Dowdell, 18; Corbin Holston, 23; and Shaunkivia Smith, 17.

Mr Dowdell died trying to save his sister Alexis, his family has said. He was a star athlete on his high school's American football team and had been due to graduate to go to Jacksonville State University on a sports scholarship.

One of his friends and school football teammate told the BBC: "Phil to me was an amazing friend. God's got an angel."

Dadeville, a town of roughly 3,000 residents, is about 60 miles (100km) north east of the state capital of Montgomery.

Sgt Burkett urged those who were at the party at the dance studio to contact authorities if they have not already done so.

"We need you to come forward for these families, for these victims," he said.

The weekend attack took the US to a grim milestone of more than 160 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines such events as ones in which four or more people are shot.