Teenager stabs 2 men near Eagle Mountain Lake in northwest Tarrant County, authorities say

A teenager stabbed two men during an altercation on Thursday in northwest Tarrant County, authorities said.

The suspect was at the scene in the 6600 block of Peden Road near Eagle Mountain Lake when deputies arrived, according to Robbie Hoy, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The victims’ injuries are life-threatening, and they were taken to a hospital, Hoy said.

Hoy did not release the suspect’s age or describe the circumstances of the altercation.

Hoy did not respond to questions that asked the time of deputies’ dispatch; where the victims were when they were stabbed; whether the suspect is male or female; or whether the suspect is at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.