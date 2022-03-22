Teenager rescued after falling eight metres down stormwater drain in Strathpine, north of Brisbane

A teenager has been transported to hospital after falling approximately eight metres down a stormwater drain in Strathpine, north of Brisbane.

The young male trainee was doing a landscaping course on Gympie Road in Strathpine when the incident occurred.

Emergency services arrived on the scene at around 10am on Tuesday, with the rescue taking approximately an hour.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had three crew on the ground, with police and ambulance also in attendance.

The youth was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s hospital in a stable condition with back and limb injuries.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland told Guardian Australia it was investigating the incident.