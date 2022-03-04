Teenager paddleboarders rescued after being blown out to sea

Two teenage paddleboarders were rescued by lifeboat after they were blown out to sea in strong easterly winds.

Several members of the public dialled 999 to alert the coastguard after they spotted the boys in difficulty in Ardneil Bay near Portencross, North Ayrshire.

Largs RNLI inshore lifeboat was scrambled and set off in “challenging conditions”, locating the first paddleboarder with the help of the Coastguard rescue helicopter based at Prestwick.

They pulled him onboard and then rescued his companion, who was in the water a short distance away, holding on to the paddleboard after it had flipped in the wind.

The boys, one aged in his mid-teens and the other in his late teens, were taken back to shore by the volunteer crew and passed into the care of the Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team.

The RNLI praised those who raised the alarm early on Wednesday afternoon and the volunteer crew called to the incident.

Largs RNLI helm Dave Stevens said: “I would like to extend my thanks to those who dialled 999 and alerted us to the incident.

“If you are going out on paddleboards, it is always advisable to ensure you have full awareness of the wind and weather conditions before you go.

“The swift actions of our volunteers meant that this was a successful outcome. The two were very lucky that people were able to alert the emergency services.”

The teenagers were well equipped for their excursion and were said to be cold but otherwise well after their experience.