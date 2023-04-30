Teenager killed in Central Kentucky car crash. Police investigating

A 14-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday evening, according to officials in Winchester.

Clark County Coroner Neal Oliver said the victim was a pedestrian. He was identified as Johnathon Bridgeman.

Oliver said his office was dispatched to Bypass Road and Redwing Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday, where Bridgeman was found dead.

No further details were released. The Winchester Police Department is investigating the crash.