Teenager Kaide Gordon stars as Liverpool survive early scare to see off Shrewsbury

Seventeen-year-old Kaide Gordon became Liverpool’s youngest FA Cup goalscorer to set Jurgen Klopp’s side on the way to a comfortable 4-1 third-round victory at home to Shrewsbury.

The League One visitors had threatened an upset when, having had just 15 per cent possession, they took a 27th-minute lead through Daniel Udoh.

However, Gordon, who at 17 years and 96 days also became the club’s second-youngest all-time scorer after Ben Woodburn, soon restored order.

Fabinho’s penalty put them in front just before half-time and substitute Roberto Firmino’s backheel and another added-time Fabinho strike sealed their progress.

But it was the quality of Gordon’s goal at the Kop end which stood out as the youngster, an initial £1million signing from Derby a year ago, scored on only his second appearance.

The way in which he controlled the cross into a crowded area from Conor Bradley, another of the five academy players in the starting line-up, and had the composure to turn his body and pick a spot beyond goalkeeper Marko Marosi which belied his inexperience.

Had such a goal been scored by Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, both currently on Africa Cup of Nations duty, it would have rightly drawn fulsome praise for its execution and the youngster deservedly received a standing ovation when he was replaced 10 minutes from time having grown in confidence.