Teenager Harriet Harnden wins elite women's British title at cyclo-cross nationals

Teenager Harriet Harnden (T-MO Racing) showed her expertise in the mud as she took her first elite women’s British Cyclo-Cross title.

The 19-year-old, from Malvern, who has just signed for Trek Factory Racing Enduro next season, had to dig deep to fend of the challenge of Bethany Crumpton (Tarteletto- Isorex) before pulling away on the final lap. Anna Kay finished third.

A fast road start saw the field of 52 women’s field compressed as they hit a muddy off-camber within 300 metres of the start.

That allowed Crumpton to take the race on from the front and she was chased and passed by mountain bike specialist Harnden with favourite Anna Kay (Experza Pro CX) some 35 seconds back after the opening lap.

Harnden kept plugging away through the mud but her gap to Crumpton was kept at a handful of seconds as they reached the half-way point.

Behind Kay was a lone chaser in third with Abby-Mae Parkinson (Trinity Racing) and Amira Mellor (Albion Cycling Co) trying to chase behind.

However, with two laps to go Crumpton caught her young rival and passed her to take a slender lead of coming into the final lap.

Harnden once again used her skills to claw back up to her rival as the two ran side by side through the mud.

The youngster then had the strength to charge clear to take her maiden national title.