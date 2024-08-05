Teenager Gill 'on cloud nine' after Olympic debut

Phoebe Gill's semi-final was won by Kenya's Mary Moraa in 1:57.86 [Reuters]

Teenager Phoebe Gill said she was on "cloud nine" despite bowing out of her first Olympic Games at the semi-final stage of the 800m in Paris.

The 17-year-old, the youngest member of the GB athletics squad, improved on her heat time of one min 58.83 seconds by running 1:58.47 but fourth place was not enough to carry her through to the final.

Gill had previously broken the European Under-18 record with 1:57.86 in Belfast in May and continued her rise by winning the 800m title at the UK Championships.

"Obviously I'm gutted I didn't make the final but so proud that I was actually able to go through this," she told BBC Sport.

"I really didn't know if I was going to be able to, I was having really bad performance anxiety because you are on international TV and in this massive stadium that can be so intimidating, so to do this, I just feel I can do anything."

Speaking earlier this month, Gill's coach Deborah Steer said running three races in four days was always going to be a tough ask, because of her lack of experience at senior level.

But following her semi-final exit, the teenager said the tears on her face were "happy tears" because she had given it her all.

"I still did my usual routine, I was still watching the Gilmore Girls, doing my skin care, having a little relaxation, some videos, anything to take your mind off it. I came in here feeling ready, feeling relaxed," she added.

"These girls are such pros and I'm honoured to be running alongside them. I really hope there are more of these to come because they are fun. I'm so elated, I'm on cloud nine."

Dame Denise Lewis, Olympic heptathlon champion in Sydney in 2000, said Gill had handled the nerves well, had "not put a foot wrong" and there would be more opportunities for her in the future.

Lewis added: "It's what happens at the Olympics, it's just a learning process to get that sense of belonging and it really will come."

Local youngsters 'enthused' by Gill

Gill's semi-final was watched by local supporters at St Albans Athletic Club.

Former chairman Peter Poulain told BBC Look East: "It's exciting for everybody, it's something new for everybody.

"We've all known that she's a fantastic talent and all of a sudden she's made that huge jump forward this year that's put her into the national, not just our local, headlines.

"She's done brilliantly and all the kids are absolutely enthused by her. We've certainly noticed the last couple of weeks there's been more at training in the summer when often people don't bother coming because it's holiday time."

Budding 1,500m runner Amelie, 13, added: "She's only 17 but she's come so far and worked so hard. She inspires me to take running more seriously.

"It's really cool - and scary - to watch her."