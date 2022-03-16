Teenager found with gun at high school in Richland County, sheriff’s department says

A student was found with a gun on the campus of a Midlands high school Tuesday afternoon, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident happened at Lower Richland High School, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The Richland District 1 school is in Hopkins, at the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Lower Richland Boulevard.

The student, a 16-year-old, was found with an unloaded handgun after an anonymous tip was made to the school resource officer, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Lower Richland High School in Hopkins.

There was no word if the high school was placed on any kind of lockdown, or if parents were notified about the situation during the incident.

The gun was stolen out of Richland County, the sheriff’s department said. Information on how the teenager came into possession of the pistol was not available.

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a weapon on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana, the sheriff’s department said. The teen was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release.

There was no word what possible punishment the student could face from the school and Richland 1.

In May 2021, another student, a 17-year-old male, was found with a gun at Lower Richland High. No one was hurt during that incident, according to the sheriff’s department.