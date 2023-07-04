Teenager dies after getting trapped underneath Mercedes on the A3

The incident occurred on the A3 (Google )

An 18-year-old died after becoming trapped underneath a Mercedes following a road collision.

Police rushed to the A3 in south west London following reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car at around 3.44am on Tuesday, July 4.

Officers arrived to find a teenager trapped underneath the vehicle. Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to notify his next of kin.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

A police cordon has been put in place and the road has been closed.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 816/04jUL.