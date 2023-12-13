Teenager charged with murder after Mohammed Noor, 21, fatally stabbed in Tufnell Park

(PA Archive)

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Islington have charged a teenager with murdering Mohammed Noor.

The vicitm, 21, was knifed in Tufnell Park Road at just before 7.30pm on Monday.

He died in hospital following the attack.

The boy, 17, was charged on Tuesday and will appear at Highbury Youth Court on Wednesday.

A police statement said: "An investigation was launched after police were called at 19:27hrs on Monday, 11 December to reports of a fight in Tufnell Park Road.

"Officers responded along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

"A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds and later died.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place, however he is believed to be Mohammed Noor, who lived in Islington.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command."

The investigation continues and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6283/11Dec.