Boy, 17, charged with murder of schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, in Croydon

(ES Composite)

A 17-year-old boy will appear in court charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam in Croydon.

The teenager, who cannot be name for legal reasons, is due to appear at youth court, sitting at Croydon Magistrates’ Court, on Friday.

He has been charged with murder and possession of a knife, the Metropolitan Police said.

Elianne’s devastated mother Dorcas Andam broke down in tears on Thursday evening as she laid flowers at the spot where her daughter died on her way to school on Wednesday.

She was consoled by husband Michael and dozens of relatives as they paid their respects to aspiring lawyer Elianne and said they were heartbroken by her “senseless death”.

A large group gathered next to a bus stop inside the police cordon. Loved ones embraced as flowers were placed on the ground.

Family and friends of Elianne Andam at the scene in Croydon (PA Wire)

It is alleged Elianne, a keen gymnast and cheerleader, died as she stepped in to defend her friend who was attacked as she got off a No 60 bus.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to Wellesley Road, near the Whitgift Centre, at roughly 8.30am on but Elianne died shortly afterwards.

The year 11 pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school, in Croydon, had just got off a double decker bus with a group of friends when she was attacked.

Members of the public arrive to leave tributes at the scene (Getty Images)

A 17-year-old male was arrested in New Addington around 75 minutes after the incident.

Police recovered a knife in Cedar Road in Croydon on Thursday.

Rosemarie Mallett, the Bishop of Croydon, read a powerful family statement alongside Elianne’s aunt Marian after Thursday night’s vigil.

She said: “We, as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne.

Tears for Elianne: Croydon community in shock over the death of the ‘much-loved’ schoolgirl (Getty Images)

“Our hearts are broken. We are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief but our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.”

Her statement described Elianne as “a beautiful person inside and out” who was “intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead of her.”