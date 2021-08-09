Teenager charged with murder after boy, 16, found dead

A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of a 16-year-old boy.

Northamptonshire Police said the 16-year-old suspect has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy who was found with serious injuries following an incident in Wellingborough on Thursday.

The force said officers were called to Brooke Close shortly before 6pm, where Dylan Holliday was found.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a district judge at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The boy was remanded into custody to appear at the town’s crown court on Tuesday, a court spokesman said.

Police said Dylan’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

