Teenager charged with murder of 18-year-old stab victim in north London

Helen William, PA
·1 min read

A teenager has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death in north London.

Timothy Adeoye, 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Donovan Allen on the evening of February 7, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Allen, of Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, was found in Ayley Croft, Enfield, and died at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services to save him.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Adeoye has also been charged with three counts of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

The Metropolitan Police said these charges relate to additional incidents on February 7.

Adeoye is to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail until early March.

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad