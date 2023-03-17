Teenager arrested over car shooting that left man, 26, fighting for his life

Sami Quadri
·1 min read
The shooting took place on Derby Road (pictured) (Google )
The shooting took place on Derby Road (pictured) (Google )

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in Ponders End.

An investigation was launched after a 26-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in Derby Road on Saturday, January 7.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder on Sunday, February 5.

Another man aged 18 was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at a north London police station, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3607/7Jan. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest Stories

  • Woman said she was tied up and raped. Then Florida cops discovered something ‘disheartening’

    The South Dakota woman was traveling through Florida when she said the alleged sexual assault occurred — a man binding and violating her.

  • Moment father appears to send signal warning daughter to stop talking as she testifies at his murder trial

    Zachariah Anderson is charged with the brutal murder of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. who vanished back in May 2020

  • Family Feud  contestant charged with murdering wife joked about marriage on show

    Timothy W. Bliefnick's answer to the survey question "What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" drew gasps from the audience.

  • Man jailed for life for murdering his 20-year-old niece who had refused marriage

    A man who murdered his niece and dumped her body on wasteland has been sentenced to at least 25 years in jail for the "dreadful attack", however the judge at Bradford crown court refused to describe the crime as an "honour-killing". Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, killed Somaiya Begum at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on June 25 last year. Ms Begum, "an intelligent young woman of real spirit and courage" according to Mr Justice Garnham, had been living with another of her uncles and her grandmother under a forced marriage protection order.

  • Edmonton police devastated by shooting deaths of 2 officers, chief says

    The killings of two Edmonton police officers who were shot in the line of duty Thursday is a horrific tragedy, says the chief of the Edmonton Police Service. Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were killed while responding to what police described as a family dispute at an apartment complex in the city's northwest. The young male suspect who shot the officers is dead. A woman was also taken from the scene with serious injuries. Police would not confirm the age of the suspect or

  • Family member charged after Milton woman severely burned in chemical attack, police say

    A Quebec woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged chemical attack in Milton last week left a woman with "life-altering" injuries, Halton police say. The incident happened last Thursday, according to a police news release. The victim — who has been identified on an online fundraising page as 22-year-old Milton woman Bradi McCoy — was walking in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent around 1:25 p.m. when she was approached by another woman, police say. Investigators allege the attack

  • Man who cut heart out of woman he killed before murdering two more people, including a child, jailed for life

    Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, was jailed for the 2021 murders of Andrea Blankenship, 41, Leon Pye, 67, and Kaeos Yates, four

  • Sexual misconduct claims could determine course of Tiger Woods case: What we know

    The dispute between Tiger Woods and Erica Herman appeared to be about his home and money until she made a vague sexual harassment claim.

  • American woman believed kidnapped in Mexico has ties to SoCal; FBI offers reward

    Maria del Carmen Lopez, 63, was kidnapped from her home in Pueblo Nuevo in the Mexican state of Colima on Feb. 9, the FBI said. She has family in Southern California.

  • El Salvador: 2,000 more to prison, vows will 'never return'

    El Salvador’s government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets. The tough statement came as the administration of President Nayib Bukele asked for yet another extension of an anti-gang emergency measures that would take the crackdown into its 13th month. Human rights groups say that there have been many instances of prisoner abuses and that innocent people have been swept up in police raids.

  • 14-year-old boy arrested in Mexico for murder of 8

    Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Chapito” for the drug-related killing of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Public Safety Department said Thursday. The boy allegedly rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on a family in the low-income Mexico City suburb of Chimalhuacan. The motive in the killings has not been made public, but drug gangs in Mexico frequently dabble in kidnapping and contract killing.

  • Florida man exonerated after 34 years in prison

    Sidney Holmes is greeted by his joyful family after being released from a Florida prison. He was imprisoned for 34 years after he was wrongfully convicted of being the driver of a car for two people who committed a robbery at gunpoint. 'I knew this day was going to come, sooner or later,' he said.

  • Millard asks court why he would be 'sloppy and careless' if he planned to kill Bosma

    TORONTO — Multiple murderer Dellen Millard said he was cast as the "perfect villain" in Tim Bosma's murder, asking Ontario's highest court Wednesday why he would be so "sloppy and careless" if he had planned to kill the 32-year-old father. Millard is representing himself before the Ontario Court of Appeal as he appeals his conviction for murdering Bosma. He told the court the arguments brought against him by prosecutors and his co-convicted during the 2016 trial played to the jury's emotions, re

  • Man charged after alleged attack on Muslim woman aboard Toronto subway train

    A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman who police believe was "targeted because of her Muslim faith" on a Toronto subway train last week. In a release, police say the 47-year-old was arrested and charged Thursday with obsession of a dangerous weapon and assault with a weapon. "Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information leading to his arrest," police said. According to police, the woman was on Line 1 heading southbound from Vaughan Metropolita

  • Prosecutor: Some of the 6 missing women in Mexico found dead

    A prosecutor in Mexico said Thursday there is evidence that some of the six women who went missing on March 7 have been found dead. Carlos Zamarripa, the head prosecutor of the violence-plagued state of Guanajuato, said that “unfortunately we have found signs that some of them were killed.” The women, who may have been traveling together, disappeared on the outskirts of the city of Celaya in Guanajuato.

  • Toddler allegedly beaten to death by Tacoma mother has been identified

    The mother was reportedly under the supervision of Child Protective Services when her son died, according to charging documents.

  • Former P.E.I. construction contractor sentenced to 20 months in jail

    A former construction contractor was sentenced to 20 months in jail for theft and fraud on Wednesday, after a lengthy proceeding in provincial court in Charlottetown. Colton Chaulk, 28, was also ordered to repay thousands of dollars he had taken from a number of Prince Edward Island clients for work he didn't end up doing. In January, Chaulk pleaded guilty to three counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of use of a false document. Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden said the case strikes a chord w

  • DOJ Told Court to Expect a Deluge of New Jan. 6 Prosecutions

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 1,000 additional people could still face charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, according to a letter to the DC federal court from the US attorney in Washington.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestNew Fed Bank Backstop Has S

  • Kyle Chrisley arrested, 2 months after parents went to prison: A timeline of the family's tumultuous year

    Police in Smyrna, Tenn., arrested Kyle Chrisley on March 14 for aggravated assault.

  • Tucker Carlson Packages 2 Of His Biggest Lies In 1 Stupefying Statement

    The Fox News host gave viewers a twofer of his greatest hits.