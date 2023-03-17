Teenager arrested over car shooting that left man, 26, fighting for his life

The shooting took place on Derby Road (pictured) (Google )

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in Ponders End.

An investigation was launched after a 26-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in Derby Road on Saturday, January 7.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder on Sunday, February 5.

Another man aged 18 was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at a north London police station, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3607/7Jan. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.