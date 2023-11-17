Teenager arrested in north London on suspicion of Islamist terror offences

The 17-year-old male was arrested by officers on suspicion of disseminating extremist material (PA Archive)

A teenager has been arrested in north London on suspicion of Islamist terror offences.

The 17-year-old male was arrested by officers on suspicion of disseminating extremist material.

He is also suspected of other offences including encouraging terrorism, arranging the availability of money or other property for the purposes of terrorism and possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was taken to a south London police station and later released on bail until February 2024.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This is another case where a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of what are serious terrorism offences, and we remain very concerned about the increasing numbers of young people we’re seeing feature in our investigations.

“We have officers working around the clock to counter the threat from terrorism, but the public can also play a big part as well.

"I would urge all Londoners – particularly as we now enter the festive season – to be vigilant when they are out and about in the Capital over the coming days and weeks.

"Please report anything that doesn’t look or feel right to us. Your call won’t ruin any lives, but it could help to save them."