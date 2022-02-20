Teenage striker Hugo Mbongue scores as Toronto FC wraps up pre-season play with draw

AUSTIN, Texas — Teenage forward Hugo Mbongue scored in the 89th minute to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City in MLS pre-season play Saturday.

The 17-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of Toronto midfielder Ralph Priso, is one of the Toronto FC II players in camp with TFC.

Hungarian-born forward Daniel Salloi, who had 16 goals and eight assists last season, gave Kansas City the lead in the 73rd minute.

The closed-door match was TFC's training camp finale. Toronto, which divided training camp in California and Austin, will remain in Texas for its MLS season opener next Saturday against FC Dallas.

Toronto finished pre-season play at 3-2-1 under new coach Bob Bradley, who has overhauled the roster after taking over in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season.

TFC lost 2-1 to the Houston Dynamo and edged the Chicago Fire 1-0 and Austin FC 2-1 in exhibition play in Texas. Toronto split its first two pre-season games in California, losing 5-4 to the Los Angeles Galaxy and beating Los Angeles FC 2-1.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2022

The Canadian Press