'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin' Live-Action Film Confirmed To Be in the Works

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are set to return to the big screens in a live-action project confirmed at Paramount Pictures. The film is set to target the adult audience and is based on the bloody graphic novel series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. The live-action is slated to be based off the events of the graphic novel and titled the same name.

Screenwriter Tyler Burton Smith and Walter Hamada's 18hz production company are attached to the project. The latest announcement marks the most recent and boldest adaptation of the beloved Turtles franchise. Creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird recently penned the scripts to the 2020-2022 miniseries which followed the turtles into a dystopian future where Oroku Hiroto, the grandson of the Turtles’ arch-nemesis, Shredder, rules New York City as a totalitarian despot. Hiroto has killed all but one of the Turtles, as well as their mentor, Splinter and the remaining turtles seek revenge. The most recent film from the franchise was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which had a modest debut around the world.

With The Last Ronin, the studio is hoping to capitalize on the nostalgia and adapt it to the adult audience that grew up with the show and graphic novel.