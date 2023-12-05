Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will join broadcast for Chiefs-Raiders game on Christmas

We don’t know who CBS Sports will have spending Christmas Day at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, as the network will carry the Chiefs-Raiders game.

Nickelodeon also will broadcast the game between AFC West rivals, and the network announced its plans. As we’ve seen in the past, the “Nickmas Game” is a vastly different type of broadcast than what NFL fans usually see.

Nickelodeon will have an “augmented reality” broadcast booth with Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle. They’ll be accompanied by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Raphael (voiced by Brady Noon).

Dylan Schefter will work as a sideline reporter and Nickelodeon said Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello (voiced by Micah Abbey) will explain penalties.

If you haven’t figured it out just yet, the game coverage on Nickelodeon is geared more to the kids. But that doesn’t mean it won’t have moments that will appeal the adults.

For instance, Patrick Star of “SpongeBob SquarePants” roasted Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during last year’s Christmas Day broadcast as the Rams crushed Denver 51-14.

"That's not what he wanted to cook."



Patrick Star got in on the Nickelodeon broadcast and broke down this Russell Wilson INT pic.twitter.com/WF14a9klgQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 25, 2022

Nickelodeon said it also plans “upgraded cannons that fire slime, snowballs, pizzas and presents; live AR festive decorations within the stadium; an updated virtual Nickelodeon blimp flying throughout the stadium; and appearances in the game from animated Santa, Yeti and Snowball characters.“

Slime is a big part of the Nickelodeon broadcast. Here is a taste of what Chiefs fans can expect to see on Christmas if they choose the “Nickmas Game” over the CBS broadcast.