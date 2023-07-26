Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bosses confirm movie sequel

Paramount

A sequel for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie Mutant Mayhem has been confirmed.

The film won't be released until August 2, but bosses at Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are already getting started on a follow-up (via Variety).

"Reinvigorating this franchise has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe and bringing new adventures to families and fans," Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement.

Additionally, there will be a two-season spin-off series titled Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles released on Paramount+ to connect the two films together.

"In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow," Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins added.

"We are excited to grow TMNT's legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humour and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere."

Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg directed by Jeff Rowe, Mutant Mayhem aims to revitalise the franchise after a run of live-action movies.

Marvel's Paul Rudd and DC actor John Cena are among the actors lending their voices to the film, playing Mondo Gecko and Rocksteady, respectively.

Joining them are Jackie Chan as Splinter, Post Malone as Ray Fillet and Ice Cube as Superfly. Rose Byrne and Maya Rudolph round off the cast as Leatherhead and Cynthia Utrom.

The film has already received positive reviews following an initial screening last month, with viewers praising the film's animation and humour.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set to be released on August 2.

