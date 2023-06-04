A teenage girl never returned home from school and hasn’t been seen for days, cops say

A search is underway for a missing Lexington County teenager who hasn’t been seen for days.

Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado was publicly reported missing by the Cayce Police Department Friday. The 16-year-old has not been seen since last week, police said in a news release.

Hernandez-Doblado was last seen Wednesday at Brookland-Cayce High School, according to the release.

She didn’t return home from school that day, but she did contact her mother at 9:30 p.m., police said. Her family has not seen her since that time, according to the release.

There was no word if Hernandez-Doblado was considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen. Police did not say if foul play was suspected in Hernandez-Doblado’s disappearance.

Police described Hernandez-Doblado as a 4-foot-9, 110-pound female.

Police said they are working with state and federal agencies to find Hernandez-Doblado, and are also asking the public for help finding the teen.

Anyone who has seen Hernandez-Doblado, or has information about her, is asked to call police at 803-794-0456, ext. 1, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.