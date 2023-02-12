Teenage girl found with fatal stab wounds in Cheshire park named by police

A teenage girl who was found with fatal stab wounds in a Cheshire park on Saturday has been named as 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

Police have launched a murder probe after the girl, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm.

Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Constabulary said.

The force is looking to speak with two people who were seen close to where the body was found, described as a white man and woman, both with dark curly hair, aged in their late teens or early twenties.

On Saturday, the man had been wearing a long dark hooded coat, while the woman wore a distinctive red or purple and black checked blanket-style coat with a long flowing bottoms which could have been a skirt, dress or trousers.

Detective Chief Supt Mike Evans said police are also keen to speak with people who passed through the park between 1.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, and anyone who may have seen Brianna in the hours before her death.

He appealed for local people and businesses with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward too.

Mr Evans said: “This is a truly awful attack on a 16-year-old girl, who has sadly lost her very short life.

“We are appealing for any information that will help us find who has done this to Brianna.”

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are working hard to find those responsible for Brianna’s death and we have extra officers in and around Culcheth supporting the investigation,” he added.

“We also have officers supporting Brianna’s family at this really tragic time.”

Police community support officers at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park (Peter Powell/PA)

Brianna’s relatives have been told, and a Home Office post-mortem examination is ongoing.

A crime scene is in place as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller earlier said police are pursuing “numerous lines of inquiry”.

Anyone with information should contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting IML 1476832.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.