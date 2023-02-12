Teenage girl found with fatal stab wounds in Cheshire park named by police

Laura Parnaby, PA
·2 min read

A teenage girl who was found with fatal stab wounds in a Cheshire park on Saturday has been named as 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

Police have launched a murder probe after the girl, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm.

Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Constabulary said.

The force is looking to speak with two people who were seen close to where the body was found, described as a white man and woman, both with dark curly hair, aged in their late teens or early twenties.

On Saturday, the man had been wearing a long dark hooded coat, while the woman wore a distinctive red or purple and black checked blanket-style coat with a long flowing bottoms which could have been a skirt, dress or trousers.

Detective Chief Supt Mike Evans said police are also keen to speak with people who passed through the park between 1.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, and anyone who may have seen Brianna in the hours before her death.

He appealed for local people and businesses with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward too.

Mr Evans said: “This is a truly awful attack on a 16-year-old girl, who has sadly lost her very short life.

“We are appealing for any information that will help us find who has done this to Brianna.”

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are working hard to find those responsible for Brianna’s death and we have extra officers in and around Culcheth supporting the investigation,” he added.

“We also have officers supporting Brianna’s family at this really tragic time.”

Death of teenage girl in park
Police community support officers at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park (Peter Powell/PA)

Brianna’s relatives have been told, and a Home Office post-mortem examination is ongoing.

A crime scene is in place as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller earlier said police are pursuing “numerous lines of inquiry”.

Anyone with information should contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting IML 1476832.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Latest Stories

  • 6 most impressive solar farms around the world

    From Crescent Dunes in Nevada to Wiltshire's Westmill Solar Park, some solar farms are open to visitors who want to get up close to the groundbreaking technology. From Crescent Dunes in Nevada to Wiltshire's Westmill Solar Park, some farms are open to visitors who want to get up close to the groundbreaking technology.

  • Rhuigi Villaseñor x Zara Return With Second Delivery of "RHU" Collaboration

    If you weren't able to get your hands on Rhuigi Villaseñor's first collaboration with Zara, the...

  • Speeding driver jailed for nine years after killing girl, 14, in crash

    Aaron Carter was travelling at almost twice the legal speed limit when he ploughed into Tehleigher Bunting in Leicester.

  • Children among those pulled from destroyed buildings in Turkey

    The quake and major aftershocks early last Monday flattened swathes of towns and cities in parts of Turkey and Syria, killing at least 33,000 people in the two countries. Video released by the Istanbul Municipality showed rescuers in the southern province of Hatay pulling a 10-year-old girl through a hole in the floor of a damaged building before carrying her out on a stretcher. The girl, named Cudi, had been buried for 147 hours, the Istanbul Municipality said.

  • Twelve arrested by Turkish authorities over earthquake building collapses

    Twelve people have been detained by the Turkish authorities over collapsed buildings in the south-eastern provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa.

  • Turkish developers arrested in earthquake probe

    STORY: It has already ordered the detention of 113 suspects. Coskun is contractor of the Ronesans Residence block which collapsed in Antakya.The developer said in a statement to prosecutors that he did not know why the complex collapsed and that his desire to go to Montenegro was not connected with the disaster.Video released by Istanbul Police Department also showed the arrest on Saturday (February 11) of Mehmet Ertan Akay, developer of the Ayşe Mehmet Polat apartment complex which collapsed in the city of Gaziantep.Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said overnight that 131 suspects had so far been identified as responsible for the collapse of buildings in the 10 provinces affected by last Monday's (February 6) tremors."Detention orders have been issued for 113 of them," Vice Oktay told reporters in a briefing at the disaster management coordination centre in Ankara."We will follow this up meticulously until the necessary judicial process is concluded, especially for buildings that suffered heavy damage and buildings that caused deaths and injuries."He said the justice ministry had established earthquake crimes investigation bureaus on the quake zone provinces to investigate deaths and injuries.

  • Substitute teacher Krysta Grimes found not guilty in sexual exploitation trial

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Krysta Grimes, a St. John's substitute teacher accused of having sex with her underage student in 2018, has been acquitted. Justice Vikas Khaladkar dismissed the sexual exploitation charge against her in Supreme Court on Friday afternoon. Reading from his decision, Khaladkar said he couldn't accept the complainant's credibility because of a series of "serious, significant inconsistencies" in his testimony. Grimes leapt from the dock, hugging her

  • Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

    The Florida congressman honoured a combat veteran accused of killing a Michigan man in 2019

  • Police release photo of female suspect in Vancouver's first homicide of 2023

    VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say they have gathered important evidence related to the city's first murder of 2023 and are releasing a photograph of a female suspect as they seek more clues. The statement from Vancouver police says 34-year-old Jeff Jeanty died in a suspicious fire on Jan. 3, but due to the "sensitive nature" of the investigation, few details could be provided at the time. The statement says homicide detectives spent more than a month searching for evidence around the outdoor f

  • Nicaraguan Catholic bishop sentenced to decades in prison, citizenship stripped

    MANAGUA (Reuters) -A Nicaraguan court sentenced Catholic Bishop Rolando Alvarez to more than 26 years in prison on Friday, a day after the cleric and critic of President Daniel Ortega declined to be expelled to the United States as part of a prisoner release. Last August, Ortega's police arrested Alvarez after dislodging him from the church property where he, four other priests and two seminarians from his diocese had barricaded themselves.

  • Man dies after cops restrained him on the ground, ignored his warning of 'heart problems' and used stun gun on him, video shows

    Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at the hospital Jan. 17, about an hour after police say he was tased three times and handcuffed by Raleigh officers.

  • An anonymous donor reportedly walked into the Turkish Embassy in the US and gave $30 million to aid victims of the devastating earthquake

    A Pakistani living in the US donated $30 million anonymously to earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey, Pakistan's Prime Minister said on Saturday.

  • In Pakistan, angry mob lynches man accused of blasphemy

    Hundreds of Muslims descended on a police station in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province Saturday, snatched a blasphemy suspect from his cell and took him outside and lynched him, police said. Senior police officer Babar Sarfaraz Alpa said a man identified only as Waris had been in police custody for desecrating pages of a copy of Islam's holy book, the Quran. Alpa said an enraged mob of hundreds stormed the Warburton police station where some protesters used a wooden ladder to climb a wall and opened the main gate for the angry mob.

  • The new George Santos? GOP Rep Anna Paulina Luna accused of exaggerating biography

    Republican rep may have exaggerated or changed details about her ethnic heritage, family life, and personal experiences with safety and firearms, report claims

  • Murdaugh Murders: Tracing the Steps of a Desperate Man

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersIt was just about noon on June 7, 2021, when South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh burst through the doors of his family’s prominent personal injury firm. It was a balmy early summer day and the tall 53-year-old was in Lowcountry business casual garb: khakis, a sea-foam polo, and a blue sport coat.His midday arrival that Monday did not faze his colleagues because Murdaugh was known in the office as a “frenetic” employee who kept different hours than t

  • Kidnappings, suitcases of cash and tons of cocaine: Inside the Brooklyn trial of Mexico's former top cop

    Between 2001 and 2012, Genaro García Luna served as the public face of Mexico's war on drugs. But federal prosecutors argue that he was secretly conspiring with the same criminals he claimed to be trying to take down.

  • Alberta NDP demands answers on premier's conversations with accused in COVID cases

    EDMONTON — Alberta’s Opposition NDP is calling on Premier Danielle Smith to divulge all her conversations relating to COVID-19 court cases after she acknowledged having contact with an accused before his trial relating to a blockade at a U.S.-Canada border crossing. Smith has said she contacted Artur Pawlowski to tell him she couldn’t offer him amnesty, but NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir said full disclosure — and an independent inquiry — are needed to ensure the justice system isn’t being compr

  • Four-year-old girl and her father fell from cliff to their deaths in suspected murder-suicide

    The girl’s mother tried to warn the courts about her husband’s behaviour, a coroner’s analysis found

  • 4 city inspectors slain at Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort

    The tortured bodies of four municipal employees were found Saturday stuffed into a vehicle in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said identified the victims as city employees, but gave no additional details. Playa del Carmen has long had a problem with illicit businesses, drug sales at shops and beach front restaurants taking over the beach zone.

  • Battleford RCMP make large drug bust after multi-month trafficking investigation

    A multi-month Battleford RCMP investigation into a trafficking operation in the Battlefords area resulted in a massive drug bust on Feb. 2. In total, officers seized nearly eight kilograms of what they suspect to be cocaine, 281 grams of Xanax tablets, more than 5,000 pre-rolled cannabis joints, 898 cartons of contraband cigarettes, more than 10 kilograms of cutting agent, a large sum of cash and four illegally-possessed handguns, police said. The investigation was conducted by Battleford RCMP's