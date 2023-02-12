Brianna Ghey: boy and girl, both 15, arrested on suspicion of murder

Photograph: PA

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in a park in Warrington, Cheshire police have said.

A statement from the force said: “Detectives have arrested two teenagers following the death of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

“Emergency services were called to Linear Park in Culcheth by members of the public at 3.13pm yesterday after Brianna’s body was found on a path where she was sadly pronounced dead.

“As part of ongoing inquiries, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl – both from the local area – have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“They are currently in custody assisting police with their investigation.”

A Home Office postmortem examination is taking place to establish the cause of death, and Cheshire constabulary said Brianna received multiple stab wounds.

DCS Mike Evans, of Cheshire constabulary, earlier said: “This is a truly awful attack on a 16-year-old girl, who has sadly lost her very short life. We are appealing for any information that will help us find who has done this to Brianna.”

He had said police were particularly keen to speak to two people who were seen in the park where Brianna’s body was found, described as a white man and woman in their late teens or early 20s, both with dark, curly hair.

The man was wearing a longish dark hooded coat, and the woman had a distinctive red or purple and black checked blanket-style coat and a long flowing skirt, dress or trousers.

Evans said: “We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the park from around 1.30pm until 4pm yesterday or anyone who may have seen Brianna in the hours leading up to her death. We would ask people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are working hard to find those responsible for Brianna’s death and we have extra officers in and around Culcheth supporting the investigation. We also have officers supporting Brianna’s family at this really tragic time.”

Charlotte Nichols, the Labour MP for Warrington North, said she had spoken to the Warrington police borough commander and she urged anyone with information, or who was nearby and had dashcam footage, to contact police.

Anyone with information should contact police via the Cheshire constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting IML 1476832 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.