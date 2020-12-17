Teenage girl, 17, spat in police officer’s face and assaulted hospital workers during three-week rampage
A teenage girl threatened to kill a police officer, spat in another’s face, and assaulted hospital workers and officers during a three-week crime wave, a court heard.
The 17-year-old also made threats to a staff member at her former school and terrorised shoppers with fireworks. On another occasion she attacked four police officers while in custody.
She was sentenced to a 12-month detention and training order on Wednesday after pleading guilty to various offences including seven assaults on emergency workers.
The rampage began on November 8 when police where called to a supermarket on Golders Green Road, where two youths were setting off fireworks inside the shop.
When officers arrived a firework was launched towards them, although both youths were stopped by officers.
Eight days later, police were called to a disturbance at a north London hospital. The teenager had assaulted members of staff and smashed computer and electrical equipment.
She made threats to an officer in the police van before assaulting four officers once in custody.
On November 26 police were told that the girl had arrived at her former school — where she was banned from the grounds — and threatened a member of staff.
When officers approached her, she tried to punch them, and spat in an officer’s face before damaging a police van.
At Brent Youth Court, the teenager pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a police officer, seven counts of assaulting an emergency worker, assault by beating, using a firework, attempting criminal damage, two counts of criminal damage under £5,000 and using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.
Inspector Sammi Elfituri, from the North West BCU, said: “This young person’s behaviour towards police officers, hospital staff, teachers and other members of the local community over the last few months has been utterly unacceptable and has caused harm and injury to those simply doing their jobs.
“We will always look to bring those who assault our staff to justice and deal robustly with those who cause harm, injury and damage. Abuse and assault on emergency workers is never acceptable in any circumstances.
“I am glad that the court has sent out a strong message in this case with a custodial sentence to protect both emergency workers and the public.”
