Teen who killed cousin in horror crash spared jail because guilty plea was 'greatest apology'

Emelia 'Millie' Phillips who died following a crash on the A5 in Northamptonshire (Picture: SWNS)

A teenage driver who killed her cousin in a horror crash when she pulled in front of another car has been spared jail.

A judge told Lucy Barnes, 19, her guilty plea for causing the death of her 16-year-old cousin Emelia “Millie” Phillips was the "greatest apology" she could make.

Millie had been a passenger in the back of a black Vauxhall Corsa when the smash happened on the A5 in Bugbrooke, Northampton, on 25 September last year.

The court heard, Barnes, of Bugbrooke, was on her way to a garage in Weedon, Northamptonshire, with her cousin and 15-year-old brother William.

Barnes - who was 18 at the time - incorrectly pulled out on to the A5 at the Bugbrooke junction into the path of a red Vauxhall Astra travelling at 60mph.

View photos A view of Northampton Crown and County Courts building (Picture: Getty) More

Millie died despite the efforts of other members of the public to provide first aid at the scene before paramedics arrived and rushed her to hospital.

Barnes and William were taken to Northampton General Hospital where they were later discharged.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision suffered fractures to his vertebrae and other bones.

Barnes previously pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and avoided jail as she was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday.

She was handed a 12-month prison term to be suspended for one year.

She will also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for three years.

Sentencing, Judge Rupert Mayo told her there was "no greater apology" she could make to the victim's family than admitting her wrongdoing in court.

He said: "Nobody should think that any penalty I impose is in any way a reflection of that life's value, because her life was beyond value... She was such a precious person.

"In any case involving the death of a young person, there's nothing this court can do to bring that person back.

"You have offered the greatest apology you can to the family by accepting criminal responsibility."

Following her death, Millie’s family paid tribute in a statement where they called her "the perfect daughter."

They added: “There are no words to describe the pain of losing your child and Millie will forever be in everyone’s hearts.

"Her loss has left a massive hole in so many lives.”