Teenage Cancer Trust Shows return: Who will be performing, when is it and where can I watch?

Yungblud, Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran are among a host of stars to play the Teenage Cancer Trust shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

A star-studded line-up of musicians and comedians for the week of entertainment as the annual gig gears up to return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The delayed 20th anniversary will take place next month at the historic venue with acts like The Who headlining.

Roger Daltrey, 77, will play an acoustic set alongside bandmember Pete Townshend, his friend of 60 years.

The band has raised around £3,000,000 for the cause over the last 20 years to provide specialist teenage cancer wards.

When is the Teenage Cancer Trust?

Each night will see a different act with shows all week from Monday 21 March until Sunday 27 March.

How do I watch the Teenage Cancer Trust and where can I buy tickets?

Tickets go for sale here on Friday 25 February at 9am with the full line-up and schedule below.

Previous shows have been streamed live and clips will be made available to watch on YouTube after the events.

Who’s playing?

Yungblud, among teasers of his third studio album, will make an appearance on the Wednesday 23 for the charity show.

The Who will be playing acoustic sounds after their two-year break, returning to the stage as the first band to ever play the charity’s Albert Hall fundraisers in 2000.

Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran take the weekend slots in this musical spectacle.

Host of The Masked Singer UK, and the dance spin-off show, Joel Dommett will emcee the comedy night special with a round up of the biggest Brit names. Guests include Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones and Romesh Ranganathan.

Here’s the full line-up below:

· Monday, March 21 – Don Broco

· Tuesday, March 22 – An Evening of Comedy hosted by Joel Dommett with special guests Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones, Romesh Ranganathan, Suzi Ruffell and Seann Walsh

· Wednesday, March 23 – Yungblud, Nova Twins, Daisy Brain

· Thursday, March 24 – Madness

· Friday, March 25 – The Who, The Wild Things

· Saturday, March 26 – Liam Gallagher

· Sunday, March 27 – Ed Sheeran