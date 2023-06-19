Teenage boy stabbed to death in Westminster at lunchtime

Police forensics officers at the scene in Paddington Green (PA Wire)

A teenage boy - thought to be 17 - was stabbed to death on Monday lunchtime in Westminster.

Police were called to Paddington Green at roughly 1.41pm.

Officers attended the scene along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

They found a boy, believed to be 17, with a stab wound.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene just over 30 minutes after the 999 call was received.

Next of kin have been informed, Scotland Yard have said in a statement.

Police cordoned off the area around the body and several officers stood at entrances to the green early on Monday evening.

A group of young people sitting on the steps of City of Westminster College, located on the edge of the green, were crying.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Local MP Nickie Aiken tweeted: “Very sorry to learn the police are investigating a murder in Paddington. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 4068/19JUN.To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.