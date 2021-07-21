Teenage boy and man die as UK records hottest day of the year so far

Crosby Beach (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

A teenager’s body was found in a canal and a man died after getting into difficulty in the sea as the UK recorded its hottest day of the year so far.

Police were called to Stocking Lane in Knottingley, West Yorkshire at 5.28pm on Tuesday and recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police issued warnings about swimming in open water in hot weather and appealed for anyone with information about how the boy ended up in the canal to get in touch.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police said that a man had died and two others were taken to hospital following an incident at Crosby Beach.

The force said officers were called at around 7.10pm on Tuesday following reports of three men in their 20s getting into difficulties in the sea.

All three were taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead a short time later, while a second is in a “critical but stable” condition and the third has been discharged, the force added.

#Wednesday will be another hot and #sunny day for many with extreme heat warnings still in force in the west ☀️⚠️🌡️



There is a risk of #thunderstorms in the afternoon, though they will be less likely than Tuesday⛈️



More details in your #4cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/6qUxBcncIb — Met Office (@metoffice) July 20, 2021

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said there had been 12 confirmed water-related deaths in the last four days across the country, with searches continue for four other missing people in water.

Story continues

Five people remain in hospital as a result of open water-related incidents, it added.

Its area manager Gary Oakford, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends following the tragic death of a young man this week on Crosby beach.

“Sadly, this is the latest in a large number of water-related fatalities across the country during this period of hot weather.

People enjoying the hot weather at Bournemouth Beach (Andrew Matthews/PA Images) (PA Wire)

“We would urge people to make sure they are aware of the dangers of open water, particularly when carrying out activities in and around open water.”

Two teenagers died in water in Greater Manchester and Oxfordshire on Sunday, along with a man in his 50s in North Yorkshire and a man in his 20s in Sheffield.

On Monday, the body of a man was recovered from a lake at Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

In Dorset, a man died after falling from rocks on Sunday.

The deaths come after England reached its hottest temperature of the year on Tuesday – 32.2C (89.96F) recorded at Heathrow Airport in west London.

Twins Bella and Layla Hughes with Annie Shepherd and her brother Jude Shepherd at Helen’s Bay beach in County Down (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

The hot weather which has baked the UK over the last few days is set to continue on Wednesday, with amber extreme heat warning in place across parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland until Friday night.

The Met Office said that the mercury is expected to push 30C (86F) across southern and western England and 25C (77F) in Belfast, but scattered thunderstorms are also forecast to return.

A yellow weather warning for rain has also been issued by the Met Office across much of England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday.

It warns that heavy rain and thundery showers may lead to flooding and transport disruption over the weekend.

The previous high for the year was 31.6C (88.88F), which was also recorded at Heathrow on Sunday.

Local authorities have reported having to carry out urgent repairs to roads which have melted in the heat.

Kerry Ford takes a selfie with her mother Fiona McDonald at Helen’s Bay beach in County Down (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Gloucestershire Council Council said that “emergency work” has been carried out on the A38 in Tewkesbury to repair damage caused by the current heatwave.

Somerset County Council said on Twitter that a number of roads had been affected by the heat and that a sunny day with temperatures of around 20C can be enough to heat the roads to 50C.

It added: “The blistering heat has caused some roads to melt (yes, melt). We are doing all we can to protect the roads.

“We will continue to monitor the situation over the next few days.

😎 A sunny day in the 20Cs can be enough to generate 50C on the ground as the dark asphalt road surface absorbs a lot of heat and this builds up during the day with the hottest period between noon and 5pm. — Travel Somerset (@TravelSomerset) July 20, 2021

“A sunny day in the 20Cs can be enough to generate 50C on the ground as the dark asphalt road surface absorbs a lot of heat and this builds up during the day with the hottest period between noon and 5pm.”

Public Health England has extended its heat-health warning, which warns people to take measures to stay cool and look out for vulnerable people, until Friday.

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and extreme because of climate change driven by human activity, with scientific analysis finding events such as 2019’s record heat in the UK and Europe and the devastating heatwave in Canada and the US in recent weeks were made much more likely and more severe by global warming.

The world has already warmed by about 1.2C since pre-industrial times and temperatures will continue to rise, causing greater climate impacts, without urgent and significant global action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to return across the country’s east but are not expected to be as serious as the downpours which saturated south-eastern and central England on Tuesday.

Read More

Tommy Robinson must wait for ruling on Syrian teenager’s libel claim

What are the plans for changing Covid rules across the UK’s nations?

Where do I need to wear a mask now restrictions have eased?