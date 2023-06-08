Teenager on e-bike killed in ambulance collision after being followed by police

Salford street

A 15-year-old boy being pursued by police officers was killed when his e-bike crashed into an ambulance.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers said traffic officers had been following the teenager along Fitzwarren Street in Salford at around 2pm on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The police vehicle was forced to abandon the chase when the boy turned into a street with traffic bollards.

He then collided into an ambulance onto another street “a short time later” and was killed.

The identity of the boy is not yet known.

The incident has been referred to the IOPC, the police watchdog, who are now leading the investigation.

A GMP statement said: “In line with normal proceedings, the incident has been referred to IOPC who are now leading the investigation.

“A cordon remains in place on Langworthy Road.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died.”