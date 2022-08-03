Teenage boy dies at Dover funfair after 'becoming trapped' in ride equipment

Emergency services were called shortly after 7.45am

A teenage boy has died in an accident at a fair on the Kent coast where it is believed he became trapped in equipment on one of the rides.

Emergency services were called to Pencester Gardens in Dover in the early hours of Wednesday.

The site was hosting the Family Funfair run by Kent-based Forrest Amusements which, according to a poster, was due to open to the public on Wednesday.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating the circumstances of the incident, which Kent Police said was "not suspicious".

The boy is understood to have suffered fatal injuries after becoming trapped in some fairground equipment.

A cordon remains in place at Pencester Gardens - UK NEWS IN PICTURES (UKNIP)

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 7.42am this morning to a serious incident at Pencester Gardens in Dover.

"We immediately dispatched a number of clinical resources to the scene, including our Hart team and critical care paramedics; however, sadly, a teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene."

A Kent Police spokesman said: "Kent Police was called by South East Coast Ambulance Service to Pencester Gardens, Dover, at 7.45am on Wednesday 3 August 2022.

"No suspicious circumstances have been reported, and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed."

An HSE spokesperson said: "HSE is assisting emergency services with their response."

A spokesman for Forrest Amusements declined to comment, but said the company would be issuing a statement later.

Its website says it was founded in 1889 and is the largest supplier of funfair attractions in the county.

A witness told the PA news agency that she had seen "three ambulances, a couple of fire trucks and some police vehicles along Pencester Road, which was blocked off. They were saying there had been a fatality, and the entrance to the fair had been cordoned off with tape."