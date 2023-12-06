Sutton murder: Boy, 17, stabbed to death in south London high street

A murder investigation has been launched after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a high street in south London.

Police were called to Sutton High Street at about 7.10pm on Tuesday to reports a teenager had been stabbed.

On arrival officers found the boy suffering with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services at the scene, he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said his next of kin have been notified and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "At this early stage there have been no arrests."

A crime scene remained in place in the vicinity of Sutton train station on Wednesday.

The station was closed on Tuesday following the incident, with trains not stopping there.

Police were trawling for clues at the scene of the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Sutton as witnesses described “a scene of carnage” following the attack.

Specialist teams were carrying out fingertip searches as they hunted for a weapon.

Detectives have also collected CCTV from shops on the high street which is well covered by cameras.

A gym goer said: “I’d done a workout then went out into the high street where there were blue lights flashing and a boy on the ground.

"It was carnage, there were paramedics with equipment and onlookers were in shock. It’s a busy high street there were quite a few people around. There were a group of boys nearb, some had hoods up.”

Restaurant worker Hector Fernandez, 24, said: “I was working but heard shouting and police cars puling up. I liked out and saw people in a panic. Someone told me there was a stabbing and the attacker was on the loose. It’s truly shocking this should happen in the streets of London. I’moriginally from Colombia which is very violent. You do not expect this in London. It’s bad for the reputation of this great city.”The investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

He said: “This afternoon, as Londoners go about their day, a family is reeling from the shock of losing a young family member to violence in our city.

“Help us identify and remove the dangerous individual responsible from your streets - tell us what you know, what you have heard, or share any images or footage you may have.

“My officers are waiting to hear from you, whether you call, email, or speak anonymously through Crimestoppers – If you can help please do the right thing and get in touch.

“Our investigation, though in its early stages, is moving at a pace and while we work to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder,our thoughts are with the young man’s family as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, from the Met’s South Area Command, said: “I know that those who live and work in Sutton will be shocked and saddened at the loss of a young life on the streets that they call home.

"I share those emotions and would like to reassure local people that we are doing everything we can to support our homicide colleagues in identifying and apprehending the person, or persons responsible.

“I urge anyone who is concerned to approach officers on patrol and speak with them or get in touch with their Neighbourhood policing team.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this sad time. I would like to thank the community for their patience as we carry out ourenquiries, and urge anyone with information concerning this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the Incident Room direct on 020 8721 4622; call police on 101 or post on 'X' @MetCC quoting CAD 6107/05DEC. To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.