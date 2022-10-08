Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack Series Announce Premiere Dates — Watch the First Clips!

The Teen Wolf Movie

The wolf pack has a reunion date!

On Friday, Paramount+ announced at New York Comic Con that Teen Wolf: The Movie will be available to stream on Jan. 26, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM, the film is set 15 years after the end of the Teen Wolf series, which ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017 on MTV.

In the film, fans will find that Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, 30, is "no longer a teenager yet still an alpha."

Tyler Posey

Timothy Norris/Getty

According to a press release for the film, Posey's character "can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry are also set to make a return in the film and were present for the New York Comic Con panel.

A new clip from Teen Wolf: The Movie was released Friday.

A new clip from Teen Wolf: The Movie was released Friday.

In the teaser, Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Derek Hale, McCall's mentor, advises him "the first step to transforming is healing" — but he has "to be willing to learn."

Paramount+ also announced that the series Wolf Pack, based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, will premiere Jan. 26, 2023.

Wolf Pack, which will star Sarah Michelle Gellar, is described as a series that follows "a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills."



In a new clip from the series, Gellar asks, "What did you see?" as the sound of a heart beating intensifies before cutting to a dramatic montage.

Fellow cast members Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray were present at the panel.

The cast also includes Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow.